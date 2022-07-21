Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,581 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,793,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

