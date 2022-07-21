Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,675,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,809 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

