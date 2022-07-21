Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

