Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $945,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

