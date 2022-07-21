First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

