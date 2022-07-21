Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

