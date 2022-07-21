Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 24,732 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

DAL opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

