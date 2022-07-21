JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

