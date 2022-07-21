Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

