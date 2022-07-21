Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $316.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.