Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

