Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 5,135 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

