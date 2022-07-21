Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $483.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.45. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.