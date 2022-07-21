Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 453 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

