3,763 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Shares of ROK opened at $215.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

