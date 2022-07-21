Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

