Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $3,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

