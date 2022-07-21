Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

