Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

