36,360 Shares in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

BATS FCPI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

