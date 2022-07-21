Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 737 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SDY opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

