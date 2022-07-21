Conning Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Price Performance

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $585.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.