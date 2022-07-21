Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

