Conning Inc. Sells 370 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,533,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

