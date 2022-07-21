Conning Inc. Has $208,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $359,612,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

