Conning Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

