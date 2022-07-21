Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

