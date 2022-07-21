Conning Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

