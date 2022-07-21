Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

