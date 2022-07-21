Conning Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Down 3.1 %

AES opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

