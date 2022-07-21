KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

