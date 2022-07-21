Conning Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

