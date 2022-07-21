Conning Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.