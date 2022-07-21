Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,789 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TTEC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.