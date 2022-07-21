Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $233,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,545,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,545,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,681. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

