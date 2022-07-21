Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $234,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.05) to GBX 624 ($7.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.16) to GBX 525 ($6.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.46) to GBX 550 ($6.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.29.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.