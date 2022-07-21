Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $98,093,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.02.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

