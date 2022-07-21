Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

CASY opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

