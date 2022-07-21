Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

