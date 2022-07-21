Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 82 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

