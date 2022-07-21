Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

FIS stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

