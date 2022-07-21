Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

