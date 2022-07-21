Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

