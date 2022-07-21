Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,798,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

