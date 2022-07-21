Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

