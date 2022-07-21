Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

