Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

TTEK opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.