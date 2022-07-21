Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $181.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

