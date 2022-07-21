Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 275 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

