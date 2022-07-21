Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

